Meta Launches Facebook Business Coach for SMEs in Kenya

Social network, Meta, has launched a tool dubbed the Facebook Business Coach for small and medium sized enterprises seeking to grow their businesses.

The company launched the tool in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria and other non-English Speaking African countries. The Facebook Business Coach will educate entrepreneurs on how they can use Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram to grow their businesses.

The tool is available on WhatsApp for free as a low-data cost educational Chatbot tool. According to Meta, users will be able to interact and converse with the bot in a simple, conversational and way.

It will also offer automated, self-paced lessons to SMEs with lessons on establishing and building a digital presence in today’s thriving online business space.

“In today’s social-media-driven environment, information on building your brand on online platforms can be crucial in what sets a small business apart and drives success. At Meta, we’re passionate about empowering SMBs in Africa with the skills they need to succeed online,” Regional Director Meta Africa Nunu Ntshingila said.

“We know that they are the backbone of the African economy and the drivers for economic growth. We hope the Facebook Business Coach will be their partner along this journey, providing training they need through their mobile phones.”

The Facebook Business Coach offers a free curriculum platform featuring step-by-step courses and tutorials with useful infographics including videos, and audio clips.

“Learning material is recommended based on the user’s needs and queries, with an option to navigate the curriculum via the menu. While the WhatsApp bot provides SMBs with an easy way to quickly learn the basics, users can also access more in-depth training and get officially certified with Meta Blueprint courses online.”

According to Meta, the tool will address a number of business queries from owners. These include: how to create attention-grabbing business pages on Facebook and Instagram and how to use Messenger and WhatsApp to communicate effectively with clients.

The Facebook Business Coach is available to all users for free.

