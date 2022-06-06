Meta Appoints Kenyan Techie, Kendi Ntwiga, Global Head of Misrepresentaion

Former Microsoft Country Leader Kendi Ntwiga has been appointed Global Head of Misrepresentation at social media giant, Meta. Ntwiga assumed the role in May after her exit from Microsoft in April this year.

Her new role entails leading Meta’s Misrepresentation team in global operations under community products to drive the operational guidelines to ramp the organization’s enforcement of community standards.

She joins forces directly with cross-functional teams in Engineering and Product Development, as well as other teams in Global Operations, to scale projects from concept to launch. Her office will be based in Ireland.

Kendi has previously served as the General Manager of Check Point Software Technologies’ East, West, and Central Africa Cluster and held positions of leadership at HP, Oracle, and Intel.

She is also an advocate for community service. The US government, through the TechWomen program recognized her as an Emerging Leader in Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Kendi is the founder of She-Goes-Tech, an initiative that encourages young girls and women to pursue STEM education and careers.

In 2019, she was named one of Kenya’s Top 40 Under 40 Women Leaders.

