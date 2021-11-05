Meta Adds Income-Generating Features to Facebook Groups

Facebook has unveiled a series of tools to better manage groups. The social media platform has also introduced subgroups, subscription-based paid groups and support for community fundraisers. Admins are also getting new updates and tools to help them develop the group’s culture and real-time chat for moderators.

The admins will also be able to customize their online groups with a greeting message as well as the look and feel of the group. This will help users differentiate one group from another, and help set the tone and culture for the group’s interactions.

Group admins will be able to to use the tools to set a background, customize the desired colours, fonts and emoji that members will use to react to the content.

To enable creators make money, members will be able to pay for exclusive content or conversations within the subgroups . The social media platform said that it is testing the subscriptions as it plans on widening payment efforts on the platform.

The company, which is now known as Meta, is working to woo creators to produce more content on the platform.

The group admins will also be able to sell merchandise through Facebook shops as way of generating more income to run the groups.

