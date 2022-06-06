Meta Adds ‘Calls’ Tab to Messenger for Android, iOS

Meta has rolled out a new feature allowing users to track their call logs. The social media platform has added a ‘Calls’ tab to help both Android and iOS users track call logs. The tab will be located on the lower bar of the app’s screen, between the Chats and Peoples tabs.

According to Facebook’s Messenger, audio and video calling are growing rapidly, with over 40% more daily callers in the app now than in early 2020.

Records from the company show that more than 300 million audio and video calls are made using the app globally.

Read: Facebook Rolls out End-to-End Encryption for Voice, Video Calls on Messenger

Messenger claims that the new call button will be a more convenient option because users previously had to open a separate thread to call a friend or family member.

More people have adopted the use of online calls and messages, in place of the traditional forms using carrier network. Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom in the past year recorded a decline in the use of calls and SMSes.

The decline was attributed to the popularity of alternative online platforms such as WhatsApp and Messenger, which allow users to place calls free of charge.

