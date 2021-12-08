Met. Department Warns of Continued Rains in Nairobi

Nairobi residents should prepare adequately for continued light rains, the Meteorological department says.

Through a statement, the weatherman indicated that most parts of the city would be affected.

“Precaution should be taken especially for those counties which have already received or witnessed heavy rainfall,” Met said.

“Most parts of Nairobi especially Dagoretti South and North, Westlands, Roysambu, Kibra, Langata, Starehe, Makadara, Kamukunji, Embakasi West, Central and North, Ruaraka and Mathare to receive several showers,” the statement said.

The notice comes just a week after the Met department sent out a notice saying several parts of the country would experience light rains for a week up until December 13.

