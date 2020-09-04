in SPORTS

Change Of Heart, Messi To Stay At Barcelona

Barcelona captain and all-time leading goalscorer Lionel Messi has agreed to stay – 10 days after telling the club he wanted to leave.

Messi, 33, sent a fax to Barca last Tuesday saying he wanted to exercise a clause in his contract which he said allowed him to leave for free.

Read: Details Of Lionel Messi&#8217;s Mammoth Kshs90 Billion Manchester City Deal

That prompted widespread speculation over where he may move.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

BarcelonaLionel MessiManchester City

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

DPP Orders Arrest Of Tharaka Nithi Governor Over Irregular Sh34.9 Million Tender