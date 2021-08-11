Messi: It Would Be Strange To Face Barcelona In Another Shirt

Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi was presented to the on Wednesday after completing a shock two-year move to French Ligue 1 side PSG.

Barcelona failed to keep the Argentine, who was more than willing to stay over what the Spanish giants termed as “financial obstacles.”

Up and till his departure, the 34-year-old had not known any other club apart from Barcelona.

“It was very complicated to exit Barcelona without knowing where I was going to go. Barcelona is my home, I have been there since I was a kid.”

Probed about the prospect of facing his former side, Messi said it would be strange.

“I don’t know if we will face Barcelona. It would be very nice to go back to Barcelona. I hope it would be with fans given the pandemic. It would be very strange to play there in another shirt but it can happen and we will see.”

