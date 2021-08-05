End Of An Era As Messi Leaves Barcelona

Lionel Messi will not renew his stay with Barcelona over “financial and structural obstacles.”

The 34-year-old Argentina is out of contract with the Spanish, however, despite reaching an agreement for a new deal, the same could not be sealed.

“Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles.

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations),” the club said in a statement.

“Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.”

Messi has spent his entire career up to this point at Barcelona.

