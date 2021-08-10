Messi Joins PSG On a Two-Year Deal

Paris Saint-Germain have reached agreement with Lionel Messi and his lawyers with the 34-year-old expected in the French capital this afternoon.

Sources at the French club confirmed Messi’s lawyers had been pouring over the contract proposal since Sunday but gave it their approval this morning and Messi will travel to Paris from his home in Barcelona.

A press conference is set to take place on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

The final points of negotiation are understood to have concerned the six-time Ballon d’Or winners image rights, as well as the breakdown of his wages and various bonuses.

The player’s representatives and Barcelona had earlier moved to dispel reports that the Spanish side made a last ditch bid to keep Messi.

Sources close to negotiations have re-affirmed that Barcelona could not afford to keep Messi even if he stayed for free as, even without him, they are above the wage cap for LaLiga this season. For that reason they did not attempt to persuade Messi to drop his salary.

Messi had remained at home in Barcelona awaiting the all-clear to travel to Paris ahead of agreeing a three year deal.

