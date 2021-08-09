Messi Expected In Paris To Complete PSG Move

Lionel Messi will arrive in Paris today ahead of his proposed switch to Paris St-Germain after bidding Barcelona an emotional farewell on Sunday.

French football expert Julien Laurens spoke about the move on BBC Radio 5 Live earlier this morning.

“Messi is expected to arrive in Paris today with his father,” Laurens told 5 Live Breakfast.

“They have an agreement on a two-year contract with an option for a third year. This could be the most incredible transfer really. Not because it’s PSG, but because nobody thought he would ever leave Barcelona in that way, almost being forced out.

“Messi had to leave. He wanted to stay, but in Paris they’re just as excited as ever.”

