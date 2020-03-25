Messi Donates Sh126 Million Towards Fight Against COVID-19 In Spain, Argentina

Lionel Messi has donated Kshs126 million in the fight against the coronavirus in Spain and native Argentina.

Part of the assistance will go to Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and another to Rosario, Argentina.

Spain is the second worst hit European country after Italy with over 40,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 and over 3,000 reported deaths.

On the other hand Argentina was the first Latin America nation to recorded the virus and has thus far declared over 300 cases and one death.

The Barcelona srriker joins other sports stars who have joined in the fight against COVID-19 by making personal donations.

Liverpool’s Sadio Manè donated Kshs5 million to Senegal towards the same purpose.

