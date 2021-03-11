Meru Senator Mithika Linturi Summoned By DCI

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Meru senator Mithika Linturi.

According to K24 Digital, the legislator will be grilled by sleuths attached to the Serious Crimes Unit over an alleged incident that occurred in January in Nanyuki.

On Friday, Linturi sought anticipatory bail over his impending arrest over claims he used forged signatures to secure a Sh530 million bank loan with properties of his estranged wife, Marriane Kaitany, as collateral.

Kitany accused her ex-husband of using forged signatures to secure the loan from Family Bank.

The senator said a staffer alerted him of the impending arrest after documents including a draft charge sheet containing 38 counts were dropped off at his office.

“The imminent arrest, charges and prosecution also relate to the fraudulent change of directorship, shareholding, and share capital of the Atticon ltd,” he told the court.

The charges, Linturi said, include giving false information, obtaining credits by false pretences, personation, abuse of office and fraudulently procuring the registration of charge documents.

The senator told K24 that he is not aware of the reason for the summon but insisted he will honour it.

