Senator Linturi Facing Arrest Over Ksh530 Million Loan As Tussle With Estranged Wife Goes A Notch Higher

Meru senator Mithika Linturi has now been accused of using forged signatures to secure a Ksh530 million loan from Family Bank, an allegation that could see him arrested.

Linturi and his current wife Emily Nkirote Buantai have already moved to the High Court seeking an anticipatory bail to prevent their arrest.

In his filing, Lintury says that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has already recommended his arrest in connection to the alleged fraud among 38 other allegations.

“The imminent arrest, charges and prosecution also relate to fraudulent change of directorship, shareholding and share capital of the Atticon Ltd,” said Linturi in court documents.

If arrested, Linturi also faces charges of giving false information, obtaining credits by false pretences, personation, abuse of office and fraudulently procuring the registration of charge documents.

Formerly, Mr Linturi fully owned Atticon Ltd, before ceding 50 percent stake to Baron Estates Ltd, a firm associated with Ms Kitany.

At first, Braon guaranteed a loan of Ksh50 million, before it was kicked out of Atticon and the loan increased to Ksh530 million, using Baron properties as security.

Baron has two signatories, Ms Rhoda Kitany and Collins Kipchumba Ngetich. According to an audit, the signatures of the two were forged for Atticon to acquire three loans, one in the form of an overdraft.

At first, Atticon acquired Ksh100 million from Family Bank before adding another loan of Ksh325.7 million. The last one was an overdraft of Ksh100 million.

Ms Kitany’s signature was however not forged according to the audit report.

