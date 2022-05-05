in NEWS

Meru Residents Call KWS after Confusing Lion Print on Carrefour Shopping Bag for Wild Aminal

carrefour bag
Carrefour Bag Confused for Lion in Meru. [Courtesy]

In the early hours of Thursday morning, locals in Muritibu village, Meru county, reported seeing a lion lurking in the hedges.

Terrified locals raised an alarm with the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS).

As they waited for the authorities to arrive and save them before the lion could pounce, it became clear that the lion was not real.

They found that it was but rather a lion-printed Carrefour carrier bag.

The story was shared by Naomi Mutua who said: “Funniest story! Apparently, the good people of Mutiribu, in Kiangua, Meru called @kwskenya called on the spotting of a lion hiding in the hedges, fearful for their lives. Turned out to be a @CarrefourKe paperbag! Punguzeni jaba!!

Teresia Igiria, a spokesperson for the KWS, confirmed to Capital News that they had been called upon to secure the wild animal.

Here are some of the comments:

CarrefourKWSLion

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

