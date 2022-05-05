Meru Residents Call KWS after Confusing Lion Print on Carrefour Shopping Bag for Wild Animal

In the early hours of Thursday morning, locals in Muritibu village, Meru county, reported seeing a lion lurking in the hedges.

Terrified locals raised an alarm with the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS).

As they waited for the authorities to arrive and save them before the lion could pounce, it became clear that the lion was not real.

They found that it was but rather a lion-printed Carrefour carrier bag.

The story was shared by Naomi Mutua who said: “Funniest story! Apparently, the good people of Mutiribu, in Kiangua, Meru called @kwskenya called on the spotting of a lion hiding in the hedges, fearful for their lives. Turned out to be a @CarrefourKe paperbag! Punguzeni jaba!!

Teresia Igiria, a spokesperson for the KWS, confirmed to Capital News that they had been called upon to secure the wild animal.

