Meru Man Who Hang On CS Munya’s Chopper Arrested

A man has been apprehended after he clung to a helicopter’s landing skid in Meru on Wednesday.

The chopper was carrying Agriculture Cabinet Secretary (CS) Peter Munya who was in the area campaigning for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The incident happened at Kiegoi market when the man precariously hung on the landing skid just as the chopper was about to take off.

According to a statement released on Thursday by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), the man has been nabbed and appropriate action will be taken.

“The culprit in this incident is in police custody and the Authority is coordinating with law enforcement agencies to ensure due course of the law as espoused in the Civil Aviation Act and Regulations,” said KCAA.

The KCAA further forbade the practice, which appears to be becoming more and more popular at political rallies.

Read: Bungoma Man Who Hang On Helicopter Dies After Long Illness

The authority stated that anyone caught in the vicinity of a chopper’s takeoff while it is in flight will be prosecuted.

“The Authority categorically emphasizes that hanging on to choppers poses unnecessary danger to persons and property. Members of the public seen to approach the aircraft landing and take-off sites will be held culpable,” KCAA wrote.

In order to safeguard the safety and security of the general public and property, the authority stated that they will collaborate with important stakeholders and aviation operators.

All helicopter pilots have been ordered to check the security situation for their aircraft beforehand and, if feasible, contact the police.

The operators must make sure that they follow the advised landing and takeoff guidelines, KCAA emphasized.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...