in NEWS

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Murkomen Under Fire For Holding Rallies Amid COVID-19 Menace

199 Views

/Courtesy

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen have been on the receiving end of social media users for holding rallies amid Coronavirus menace in the country and flaunting the social distancing directive.

The two leaders trended for the better part of the morning with netizens calling them out for allowing gatherings despite the state directive to ban the same.

Currently, COVID-19 cases in the country have surged to 320 and 14 fatalities with measures such as curfew and ban of social gatherings among the initiated measures to curb a further spread.

Yesterday, Murkomen hosted leaders including Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi as they visited the victims of Chesogon landslides and floods at Sambalat Temporary Rescue Centre.

Read: Duale And Murkomen Clash Over Role Of Parliament In The Wake Of COVID-19 Crisis

In pictures circulated online, the crowds of people were not wearing masks and were seated very close to each other thus against the directive where people should maintain a one-meter distance when in the public.

While netizens applauded Murkomen for showing compassion to the victims and standing with them in solidarity, they pointed out the risks that the people were subjected to.

Read Also: “Parliament Is Dead”, Murkomen Says After Criticism Over MPs Laxity Amid COVID-19 Economic Crisis

In another account of events, Governor Kiraitu also trended for the better part of the morning on Twitter following photos that were circulated after he hosted a magnitude of people with the agenda that he was educating them about the impacts and implications of COVID-19.

Although some of the people in the crown were captured wearing masks, there was zero social distancing as they were crowded in one place thus exposing them to the risk of the deadly virus.

Netizens have gone as far as calling for his arrest and mandatory quarantine.

Read Also: Peter Munya and Governor Kiraitu Murungi Unite Ahead Of Fresh Polls

Here are some reactions:

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Mercy Auma

Reporter at Kahawa Tungu, with a passion for human interest stories. I believe in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. I have worked for various media organizations.

Twitter: @MallissaMercy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua Was My Boyfriend, He Betrayed Me – Private Investigator Jane Mugo Spills the Beans

COVID-19: Arsenal Trio Break Social Distancing Guidelines Prompting Action From Club