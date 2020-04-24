Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Murkomen Under Fire For Holding Rallies Amid COVID-19 Menace

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen have been on the receiving end of social media users for holding rallies amid Coronavirus menace in the country and flaunting the social distancing directive.

The two leaders trended for the better part of the morning with netizens calling them out for allowing gatherings despite the state directive to ban the same.

Currently, COVID-19 cases in the country have surged to 320 and 14 fatalities with measures such as curfew and ban of social gatherings among the initiated measures to curb a further spread.

Yesterday, Murkomen hosted leaders including Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi as they visited the victims of Chesogon landslides and floods at Sambalat Temporary Rescue Centre.

In pictures circulated online, the crowds of people were not wearing masks and were seated very close to each other thus against the directive where people should maintain a one-meter distance when in the public.

We visited victims of landslide in wewo&Sambalat,E-Marakwet.We lost a total of 28 people. We made our personal donations together with personal support from DP Ruto. We appreciate the little state support but we insist the people must be resettled&trees planted in the escarpment pic.twitter.com/8EuXG4As2B — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) April 23, 2020

While netizens applauded Murkomen for showing compassion to the victims and standing with them in solidarity, they pointed out the risks that the people were subjected to.

NOW more than 150 families rendered homeless are camping at Wewo AIC,well wishers have made personal donations BUT we’ve asked government to provide alternative place for them&presence of health officials considering COVID19. So far no Masks& no social distancing. It’s DANGEROUS pic.twitter.com/VQI3AtsolE — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) April 23, 2020

In another account of events, Governor Kiraitu also trended for the better part of the morning on Twitter following photos that were circulated after he hosted a magnitude of people with the agenda that he was educating them about the impacts and implications of COVID-19.

Although some of the people in the crown were captured wearing masks, there was zero social distancing as they were crowded in one place thus exposing them to the risk of the deadly virus.

Netizens have gone as far as calling for his arrest and mandatory quarantine.

Let’s settle this, who between Kiraitu and Murkomen deserve forced quarantine?

Like for Kiraitu

Retweet for Murkomen pic.twitter.com/3nMOV7KD47 — KOT_1 (@BosireEdwin) April 24, 2020

Here are some reactions:

@lawsocietykenya should start taking up PRIVATE PROSECUTION because @ODPP_KE is a political prosecution service that will never prosecute politically-favoured offenders like #Kiraitu pic.twitter.com/E20ptNCIMF — waikwa wanyoike (@waikwawanyoike) April 24, 2020

Atleast Kiraitu's crowd had masks. Hawa wakale on the other hand wanafikirianga Tu na Mursik. https://t.co/Lz3dA6dM8D — The wordsmith (@OlePundit) April 24, 2020

I hereby nominate Kiraitu and Murkomen for Coronavirus Darwin Awards https://t.co/0rP2O1bBdd — Educated chokoraa, spricht deutsch (@DavidNdii) April 23, 2020

