Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Deputy Threaten To Boycott Duty Following Delayed Salaries

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi together with his deputy Titus Ntuchiu have threatened to boycott duty following delayed salaries.

The duo was speaking during the official opening of the newly-built Muuruta dispensary in Athwana in Tigania East.

According to the governor, the National Government has failed to release funds to the county government since June hence operations are most likely to shut down.

“As governor, I have not been paid for two months. Our workers including doctors and nurses have not been paid, and our vehicles have been grounded for two weeks,” he said.

He further echoed Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s remarks adding that Counties should shut down and workers released until the Senate stalemate on Revenue Sharing formula is sorted out.

In a statement yesterday, the Council of Governors (CoG) issued a warning that counties would shut down in two weeks.

The governors indicated that they will be forced to send all employees on leave on September 17, which will see devolved services paralyzed.

“If the prevailing situation persists, effective Thursday, September 17, Counties will have no choice but to shut down. Consequently, we shall release all county employees to proceed on leave until an amicable solution on the issue is reached,” they said.

The governors also threatened to sponsor a motion that would see the Senate dissolved for failing to safeguard the interests of County Governments.

“To this end, we hereby forewarn the Senate that a Petition for its dissolution can be initiated by any member of the public through the High Court as provided for under Article 258 of the Constitution,” the statement said.

