Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi Contracts Covid-19

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has tested for COVID-19, CEC for Health Misheck Mutuma has confirmed.

Mr Mutuma on Friday said that the county boss is currently self-isolating.

The CEC also noted that the county currently has 137 active cases of Coronavirus.

He has urged area residents to observe Covid-19 protocols so as to contain the spread of the unforgiving virus.

Kenya has in the last two weeks registered a spike in virus cases as well as deaths.

This week alone, Kenya has recorded over 1,000 daily positive cases of Covid-19.

On Thursday alone, 17 patients succumbed to the virus as the death toll inched closer to the 2,000 mark.

On Wednesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe warned that the new strain is aggressive and is non-discriminatory.

This he said as he noted that hospitals, both private and public were overwhelmed.

“Over the last few days, we have seen our positivity rate rise with a vengeance that we have not witnessed before and as we speak, we are now confirming over 17% yesterday of those tested as positive,” he said.

“Unlike before where virtually all our infections were asymptomatic, we are also seeing a steady increase in hospitalizations, with ICU cases climbing to over 100 over the last one week from a low of 30 just two months ago. The spike has not stopped there; in the same period since mid-January, we have lost over an additional 200 individuals to COVID-19.”

