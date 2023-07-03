Meru Governor Kawira Mulls Joining UDA Party

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza now says she is willing to join the ruling party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The county boss was in August 2022 elected on an independent to ticket.

She beat UDA’s Mithika Linturi and Azimio’s Kiraitu Murungi to become the third area governor.

“The president asked my people if I should join UDA and they agreed. That is why I have donned a yellow dress to show that I am considering the request,” she said over the weekend.

On Friday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had urged Mwangaza to join the ruling party as they had supported her months ago when she was facing impeachment.

“We have told the governor to stop working alone and join us (UDA). We are ready to embrace and work with you,” Gachagua said.

