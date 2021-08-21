Suspected Member of a three-man gang Arrested for Kidnapping Nigerian National in Nyali, Stealing Sh76,000

DCI detectives based in Nyali, Mombasa have nabbed a suspected member of a three-man gang that robbed a Nigerian national on Monday.

According to DCI director George Kinoti, the suspect, Abdulmanaf Omar, had rent the victim a car for a month for Sh135,000.

The victim who reported the matter at Nyali Police Station said he hired a Toyota Spade from the suspect on July 19 at the said cost.

Mr Abdulmanaf would later go back on his word and demand the car back on August 18.

“They had agreed that the victim would return the vehicle on August 18, only for the car hire dealer to turn rogue and feloniously breach the agreement,” said Kinoti.

the suspect; 29-yr-old Abdulmanaf Omar in Mombasa, after three days of scrupulous hunt for the gang. The victim, who reported his ordeal at Nyali P/Station, narrated how he hired a Toyota Spade from a Mr Abdulmanaf Omar on July 19, 2021 at Sh135,000, being an entire month's fee. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 20, 2021

On the fateful day, Kinoti said, the suspect who is in custody and two others paid the victim a visit at his home within Emirates Reef Apartments, and demanded to have a word with him outside.

The two other men, in civilian clothing, introduced themselves as police officers.

“Once outside, the two alleged officers handcuffed the victim, before tossing him in the Toyota Spade and driving off,” added the DCI boss.

The victim was informed that he was being taken to Central Police Station but was instead driven towards Mombasa Old Town where they robbed him of USD 700 (KSh76,720) and a wrist watch valued at Sh120,000.

The suspects also called the victim’s 26-year-old wife demanding Sh50,000 ransom.

“Once she complied, by sending the money, the victim was thrown out of the vehicle and the thugs disappeared,” continued the DCI.

“Unbeknownst to the gang, several CCTV cameras erected on various locations within the town had captured them in their robbery mission.”

Sleuths are still searching for the other two culprits.

