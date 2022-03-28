Kenyan Man Accused of Murder in US Claims He was on a Mission to Kill the Devil

He is suspected of stabbing Laura Munoz and killing her fiancé Robert Fadely, a 46-year-old man at their house south of Leesburg on November 14, 2021.

Melvin Wasike, 22, is accused of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and breaking and entering with the intent to kill.

A Kenyan man accused of killing a man in the United States last year claims he was stabbing the devil in an attempt to save the world, his lawyer told the court on Thursday.

The court was shown CCTV evidence of Wasike visiting the couple’s home three times a day before the victim was killed.

Wasike allegedly kicked in the front door, fatally stabbed the victim, and injured his fiancée with a butcher knife, according to investigators.

During the hearing, Wasike’s lawyer, Robert Whitestone, informed the judge that his client was psychotic, hearing voices, and believed he was stabbing the devil to rescue the world.

“My client thought he was God and was stabbing the devil and saving the world,” lawyer Whitestone said.

The evidence was adequate to prove probable cause, the court ruled, and the matter was submitted to the grand jury.

The accused will go to trial in Loudoun County Circuit Court if he is indicted.

However, Wasike’s lawyer has stated that he intends to use insanity as a defense.

According to court testimony, Wasike had never met or interacted with the deceased.

But according to a Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputy who testified in court, Wasike was pulled over and warned to leave. The court also heard that the deceased declined to press charges as long as Wasike did not return.

According to video displayed in court, the same security cameras captured Wasike kicking through the door early the next morning. As he kicked at the door, the defendant appeared to drop a huge knife and then pick it up.

Fadely and Munoz were attacked with a butcher knife, according to investigators. According to evidence, Munoz was hurt while attempting to fight off Wasike.

Medics treated Munoz while Fadely’s body lay on the floor outside the couple’s upstairs bedroom where the incident occurred.

