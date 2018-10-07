in NEWS

Neocolonialism? Melania Trump’s Colonial Pith Hat In Kenya Raises Eyebrows

2k Views 1 Comment

US first Lady Melania Trump is on the spot for donning colonial attire during her safari tour in Kenya.

Mrs Trump wore a white pith hat, riding trousers and boots which were mostly used by the European colonial masters.

Pith helmets were used by the colonial masters to cope with warmer climates, and soon became a key part of commanding officers’ uniforms, as they led local troops. It spread to white civilians and became a symbol of oppression and colonial rule.

Following a series of attacks from Africans about her attire, Mrs Trump in Egypt told reporters, “I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.”

https://twitter.com/Thoreaus_Horse/status/1048610966454382592

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE.

