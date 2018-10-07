Neocolonialism? Melania Trump’s Colonial Pith Hat In Kenya Raises Eyebrows

US first Lady Melania Trump is on the spot for donning colonial attire during her safari tour in Kenya.

Mrs Trump wore a white pith hat, riding trousers and boots which were mostly used by the European colonial masters.

Pith helmets were used by the colonial masters to cope with warmer climates, and soon became a key part of commanding officers’ uniforms, as they led local troops. It spread to white civilians and became a symbol of oppression and colonial rule.

Following a series of attacks from Africans about her attire, Mrs Trump in Egypt told reporters, “I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.”

Melania Trump went on a safari in Kenya wearing a pith helmet – a symbol of European colonial rule across Africa ??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qBPr6puNvf — ? (@IbraYarre) October 7, 2018

Read: George Saitoti: The Teacher Who Stood Tall In Politics

Melania: how do I say "I love colonialism" without …

Personal Assistant: "say no more" pic.twitter.com/4r7BNbO6o2 — the struggle's at the border (@harunarsalai) October 6, 2018

This female soldier is all of us every time we see Melania on one of her photo-ops, err, I mean "missions." "If this colonizer doesn't stop taking her damn selfies…" pic.twitter.com/l4WLeQDIIR — Alecto AKA Sil Lai Abrams (@Sil_Lai) October 6, 2018

https://twitter.com/Thoreaus_Horse/status/1048610966454382592

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips