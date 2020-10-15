Meet Olive Akello, The Snake Girl From Uganda – Photos

From the ancient times, snakes are considered to be among the first enemies to humanity, especially from the Christian point of view, but to Olive Akello the story is different.

To her it is a story of passion and care, and at the end of the day, a source of livelihood. Apparently, she gets paid for her hobby.

Akello is a conservationist at the CTC Conservation Center in Uganda who has played a huge role in conserving the environment and protecting wildlife.

A trip down her Facebook details different types of animals including snakes, lions, frogs among others thus working closely with the Ugandan Wildlife Authority to ensure the safety of animals.

“Around this time every year, the tourism business in Uganda would be in its peak season (the busiest days of the calendar). 2020 has been a different year altogether. But as the good days slowly return, join the challenge to post a photo of yourself on the job if you are a tourism professional; or a photo of yourself on vacation if you enjoy a good holiday. Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with photos of The Best Job Ever,” she wrote.

She specifies in different species of snakes while enjoying the job as she terms it the ‘Best Job Ever.’

In yet another post, she introduces another snake termed as a Philothamnus Battersbyi which is harmless and found in the parts of Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya and Tanzania.

“Hello, Friday here is a harmless snake

Philothamnus battersbyi… Reminding y’all to protect and conserve Snakes for the next generation,” she wrote.

Here are more photos:

