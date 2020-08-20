Meet Jowie Irungu’s New Girlfriend And Personal Manager “Ella” (Photos)

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie went down on one knee and asked former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe to marry him.

That was on June 30, 2018. So romantic was the engagement that Kidum was singing as the then it couple celebrated what would be their new life together.

As fate would have it, they would not make it down the aisle.

Later that year, the couple was arrested for the murder of a businesswoman Monica Kimani at her Lamuria Gardens apartment.

That was the beginning of the end of the engagement.

Speaking to Jalang’o on his Bonga na Jalas YouTube channel earlier today, Jowie said they called off the engagement while he was still incarcerated.

“I decided not to (keep in touch) as in ile tuu we broke up while i was still inside, we talked and let this go.

“We check up on each other once in a blue moon,” a jovial Jowie told Jalas.

Maribe would be released on a Sh1 million cash bail or an alternative of Sh2 million bond, Jowie on the other hand spent 16 months in prison.

He was only released 6 months ago on a Sh2 million cash bail that took his family and friends a while to raise.

Now out and about, Jowie is not only dropping massive hits, he is also seeing someone else.

From his first ever interview since he was released, this writer learnt that he is dating a lady only identified as Ella.

He referred to her as his personal manager but the Kiss FM presenter let the cat out of the bag when he referred to her as the wife.

Ella is a mother of one and might be a commercial model.

Her daughter is the little girl in Jowie’s new hit “Nishikilie” which had amassed 32,000 views in just 21 hours since its release.

Here is Ella:

