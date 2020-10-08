Meet Brian Babu, The Sol Generation Records’ Stylist

Have you ever wondered who was behind some of the most iconic fits worn by Kenyan celebrities at various events?

Meet Brian Babu, the award-winning, stylist to the Sol Family, who has been transforming Nviiri the Storyteller and Bensoul to glamorous artistes who look the part when they appear on TV. Babu has worked with some of the biggest names in the Kenyan celebosphere, designing looks for Nick Mutuma, Nameless and Wahu, Fena Gitu, Sauti Sol and many others.

He takes his job very seriously, once carrying Nviiri to stage on his back just so that the Pombe Sigara singer wouldn’t get dirt on his white shoes.

With such an impressive portfolio and passion for fashion, it’s no wonder that Bensoul is so excited to finally be styled by Babu. Living up to all the hype, Babu comes through with some clean looks for the Sol Generation singers.

Renovations back at Sol Generation HQ seem to have slowed down, with Max, the flamboyant project lead, starting to second guess some of his brighter colour choices. But he has a vision, and he’s pulled off some beautiful work in the past. So for the time being, we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt as we wait to see how the house ends up looking.

Back at Sauti Sol’s top secret get away camp, Savara, aka Savage who turned 33 this week.

How does East Africa’s biggest band spend their oldest member’s birthday? Working out and eating vegan cake, of course. Where did you think those steel cut abs came from? Clearly, the reason Sauti Sol can still pass for Bensoul and Nviiri’s age mates even though they have an almost 15-year age gap between them is that they stay active.

You might think that the birthday boy, Savara, will be let off the hook, but you’d be wrong. Savage, Bien and Polycarp start the day off with a super intense morning workout, while Chimandem does everything except joining them. Everyone has a Chimano in their lives. You know the one; the person who always slips away when it’s time to do anything involving physical activity, and used to hide in class during P.E. lessons.

It’s not all sweat and grime, though. Savara gets to spend the afternoon goofing off on a hoverboard and even Chimano’s endless teasing is not enough to get him off it. He caps off the evening with some birthday cake and hangs out with his brothers. In these uncertain times, there are definitely worse ways to spend your 33rd birthday.

