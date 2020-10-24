Meet Bill Arocho Otunga, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Trusted Security Aide and Friend for Close to 20 Years

Bill Arocho Otunga, born in 1976 is one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s most trusted and longest-serving security aide having been with the head of state for close to 20 years.

Arocho is a figure that has never missed in any function attended by President Uhuru. For instance, he is often always in the background or just watching from the side. He not only serves as the bodyguard to the President but also a confidant as the two are bosom friends.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu have revealed that Arocho has been with the president from the time he was anointed by late President Daniel Moi. Consequently, his loyalty to President Uhuru has never been questioned with his response to Uhuru’s critics being “wuod Jomo pod pek.” This loosely translates to “The son of Jomo is still very influential.”

Read: President Uhuru Kenyatta To Reopen Refurbished Nyayo Stadium (Photos)

Arocho’s loyalty to the country’s first in command is a move that has left many puzzled while ideally questioning how they got there.

During the 2017 General elections, Arocho was familiar with almost every move that the Head of State instituted hence leaving the Recce guards wondering aloud why he is so trusted.

Arocho has a twin brother, Fred Arocho who is a renowned football commentator at Radio Jambo. They are both sports enthusiasts and often train or play friendly matches together.

Read Also: President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga Visit Kisumu Port

He is also a family guy, married with children. For instance, Arocho has named one of his daughters after Mama Ngina Kenyatta, President Uhuru’s mother, and Kenya’s first, First Lady.

“What a wonderful nite celebrating my Daughter’s 11ths Birthday with the Arocho Bill Otunga’s family. God is great!” He captions one of the photos on Facebook



In an incident earlier in June, Arocho was captured with President Uhuru after he drove himself at Nyayo Stadium to inspect some construction works.

Questioned about whether the meet up was planned in an interview, Arocho stated that it impromtu.

“We did not plan to meet. I happened to be passing by and he spotted me. He asked me to join him,” Arocho told a local media.

Read Also: Nyayo Stadium Renovation Nearing Completion (Photos)

He added that the Head of State was keen to find out what the contractor had managed to achieve thus inspected the VIP dias, dressing rooms and every other place that had been renovated. He was thus satisfied with the progress.

In yet another instance that stood out to Kenyans, Arocho came to the rescue of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria after he was kicked out in a Building Bridges Event (BBI) organized by Governor Charity Ngilu in Kitui.

Kuria’s remarks did not go well with a section of the audience who roughed him up and bulldozed him out of the dais. Aroche came to his rescue and yet again, saved the day.

“I personally often disagree sharply on most of Hon Kuria’s way of articulating national issues but I could never see any VIP regardless of political affiliations being mishandled the way this almost turning into,” Arocho said after the event.

What was Moses Kuria doing in the BBI rally in Kitui after insulting Uhuru and Raila? Moses, you can be killed in these rallies. Avoid them after insulting Uhuru and Raila. Uhuru's die-hard supporter, Bill Arocho, saved you. Basically, it's Uhuru who saved you again. pic.twitter.com/lULsGc2uRX — #StopGamblingKE (@RobertAlai) February 1, 2020

Read Also: Drama As Moses Kuria Is Forcefully Ejected From BBI Meeting In Kitui (Video)

In the most recent event where a section of Kikuyu elders paid a visit to ODM’s Raila Odinga in Bondo, Arocho was also captured in the audience.

In what was termed as a move to solidifying the handshake between President Uhuru and Raila, a delegation of Gikuyu and Luo elders were hosted at Raila’s home.

“The building of a great nation starts at the individual level, how we relate and interact with those around us; then it’s extrapolated countrywide. Mama Ida and I hosted a delegation of elders from the Mt Kenya region who offered us a hand of friendship that we gladly accepted.” Raila wrote on Twitter.



A closer look at the photos shared captures Arocho in the crowd. Although we cannot categorically state that he was aware of the meeting in Bondo, we can at least say that he might have known much about the handshake before it even occurred.

Read Also: Raila Reunites With Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi In Bondo For A Church Fundraiser [Photos]

To his friends and family, Arocho has been described as a standup guy whose loyalty is unquestionable.He tries as much to accomodate other people’s opinions and views and would rather solve issues amicably rather than involve violence.

Here are more photos of Arocho in the line of duty:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu