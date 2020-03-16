Medical Practitioners Council Raids Avane Clinic For Stocking Fake Coronavirus Test Kits

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) on Monday raided a clinic in Hurlingham, Nairobi for stocking fake coronavirus test kits.

Avane cosmetics dermatology clinic and medical spa has been swindling unsuspecting Kenyans scared of contracting the deadly Covid-19.

In an advert, the clinic purports that the kits, going for Sh3,000, will give the customers results in 15 minutes.

The transaction, the clinic advises should be done via Mpesa to “avoid hospital queues or crowds”.

“We are already at the facility and they will not stock the kits anymore,” Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council CEO Daniel Yumbya told Standard Digital.

The kits have also been confirmed to be fake by Kenya Association of Clinical Pathologists.

The government on March 3 set up laboratories at National Influenza Centre hosted at the National Public Health Laboratories and Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri).

Previously, only two laboratories in Africa (South Africa and Senegal) could diagnose the coronavirus that originated in China and is rapidly spreading around the world.

Kenya has so far confirmed 3 cases of coronavirus. This has disrupted businesses, learning among other activities.

Globally, at least 142,000 people have been infected with the virus that broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. At least 5300 deaths have been reported.

