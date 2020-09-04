Spanish Broadcaster Mediapro Recalls Equipment From Kenya

Giant Spanish broadcaster Mediapro has reportedly recalled their equipment, including outside broadcast (OB) vans from Kenya.

Since early 2018, the company has been producing Kenyan Premier League games for free distribution online and a select free to air local channels.

With KPL mandate coming to an end this month, the company has decided to close shop and return home where they produce La Liga matches, according to sources.

KPL has been without a broadcast sponsor since South Africa’s Supersport ended their ten-year contract in 2017.

In the Mediapro arrangement, the company was to produce high quality matches and hawk them to any interested media house for broadcasting, a model that didn’t quite take off.

With Kenya’s top flight management now back with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), rumors are rife they have secured Chinese company StarTimes as the league’s next broadcaster.

