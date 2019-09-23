Mediamax Sacks Religion And Political Analyst Godfrey Migwi For Showing Open Support For DP Ruto

Mediamax Ltd, a media house co-owned by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto has sacked religion and political analyst Godfrey Migwi for showing open support to Deputy President William Ruto.

According to insiders who spoke to Kahawa Tungu on condition of anonymity, Migwi, who is also a pastor, was mobilising the Mt kenya region to support Ruto in his 2022 Presidential bid, ocassioning his sacking.

Migwi used to have a religious show ‘Kwenjera Uma Wa Mandiko’ (analysing the truth of the word) every Wednesday on Kameme Radio alongside man Nyari and Kamlesh.

The outspoken pastor is said to have landed a new job at BBC as a religion and political analyst in Africa, the same position he held at Mediamax.

Read: Why Uhuru’s Mediamax Has Sacked At Least 20 Employees Without Notice

The show was suspended in July by the management, with reports emerging that he had ‘quit’. The Kayole-based preacher is said to have landed in trouble after he was filmed in his home questioning President Uhuru’s development record in Central Kenya.

After the sacking, the pastor has been on and off on Kameme TV, a station owned by the media house with the management unwilling to give him a substantive contract.

“Thank you Gatonye wa Mbugua my programs controller who noticed what was in me, Ladya Migwi, his deputy Muthee Kiengei my friend for the 5 years, we walked together reading bible for me, Kamau Kamlesh who took over from mawatchmen and we continued together, Man Nyari took over the Bible reading from Kiengei and all others presenters from Kameme for oneness, God bless you all.” Migwi wrote after his exit.

Read: Mediamax Head Of Radio Joyce Gituro Confirms Exit Months After Being Poached From RMS

Last week on Monday, the media house sent packing senior editors aged 60 and above after a retirement policy came into play. At least 20 people were retrenched on Monday, 13 of them came from the print division.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu