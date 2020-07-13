Mediamax Locks Down Third Floor After Employee Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Kenyatta owned Mediamax has locked down the third floor of its building for fumigation after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The floor has been sealed off until July 14.

In a memo to all employees from acting CEO Ken Ngaruiya, the employee was from the Finance Department. Without disclosing their identity, the CEO said that they only exhibited mild symptoms.

Those who worked closely with the infected person have been advised to self isolate for 14 days.

He also noted that contact tracing exercise has kicked off.

“Please be informed that one employee in the Finance Department has tested positive for Covid-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms. The employee has already self-isolated in accordance with home-based care guidelines,” the memo dated July 12 read in part.

According to Ngaruiya, the company might be forced to resort back into working in shifts to ensure the office is not congested.

As a precaution, the company will also closely monitor and control entry into their office facility.

Ngaruiya also urged employees to adhere to ministry of health guidelines that include washing of hands with soap, wearing face masks, sanitizing.

Last week, two staffers at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) tested positive for the virus.

Today, Kenya confirmed the highest number of fatalities in a single day.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced 12 deaths which brought the total number of fatalities to 197.

Kenya’s virus load as of today stands at 10,294 with 2,496 recoveries.

The cases are expected to rise especially after the president relaxed restrictions last week.

