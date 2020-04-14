Mediamax Journalist Survives Second Abduction Attempt In One Month In Nyamira

People Daily correspondent in Nyamira County Evans Nyakundi yesterday, April 13, survived an abduction by armed men. People Daily is a free newspaper published by Mediamax.

According to a statement from Chief Executive Officer of the Media Council of Kenya David Omwoyo, this is the second time the journalist has survived an abduction in a month.

Omwoyo says the journalist was saved by members of the public and the police who arrested one of the suspects while others escaped.

“The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) is deeply concerned by this turn of events and that this is the second such attempt to intimidate him in less than a month, ostensibly because of his journalistic work. While we commend As police for their immediate action and arrest of a suspect, we call on them to conduct speedy and thorough investigations and to ensure the safety of Mr Nyakundi and his family,” said Omwoyo.

It is not yet clear who is behind the attempted abductions and the specific reason for the abduction, but it is thought that it is related to his work. Omwoyo insinuated that the abductions could have been engineered by officers of the County Government of Nyamira.

“These threats and acts of intimidation, arc not just an affront to the rights of Mr Nyakundi, but to the practice of journalism in Kenya and we condemn them in the strongest terms. The County Government of Nyamira and all its officials must respect and uphold the law at all times. Accordingly, action must be seen to be done by the police and prosecutorial agencies, so as to build public confidence and that of the Fourth Estate in application of the law and assurance of their safety,” added Omwoyo.

In 2018, a Nation journalist was abducted allegedly following a story lead in Kisumu but managed to escape. The plot later twisted after it emerged that the abductors later killed Sharon Otieno, Governor Okoth Obado’s girlfriend.

