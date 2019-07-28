Mediamax Head Of Radio Joyce Gituro Confirms Exit Months After Being Poached From RMS

Mediamax head of radio department Joyce Gituro has confirmed her exit from the media house, citing personal reasons.

Ms Gituro was responding to a fan on her Instagram page, who inquired whether rumours that she had resigned were true.

“Yes Jeff nimeondoka Milele kwa sababu za kibinafsi (Yes Jeff, I have left Milele over personal reasons),” she wrote.

This is the second time the radio host is quitting. She first resigned a few months after joining the media house following personal differences with acting Mediamax CEO Kenneth Ngaruiya. However, the intervention of veteran journalists.

Ms Gaturo was among radio journalists who joined Mediamax last year in August from Royal Media Services alongside Kaka Zema, Francis Luchivya and comedian Wilbroda. The media house also poached radio journalists from leading media houses to grow their audience, such as Alex Mwakideu from Radio Maisha and Jalang’o from Hot 96.

Gituro is said to have had enough of Mr Ngaruiya, with whom they are said that they do not see each other face to face.

Veteran journalist Joshua Arap Sang, who recently joined Emoo FM was appointed deputy head of radio and will be in charge until Joyce Gituro’s replacement is found.

