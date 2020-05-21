Mediamax Announces Plans To Fire More Employees As Going Gets Tough

Mediamax Network limited, the holding company for K24 TV and People Daily Newspaper, has announced plans to fire more employees over the adverse effects of Covid-19 pandemic to the economy.

In a letter to the county labour office, Mediamax acting CEO Ken Ngaruiya says that the company will abolish some positions as part of its cost optimization measures in the wake of its new business realities.

“The services of some of its employees will be rendered superfluous thereby necessitating the termination of their employment on account of redundancy. In accordance with the provisions of Section .10 of the Employment Act. No. II of 2007, Mediamax Network Limited hereby gives one (1) month’s notice of the intended redundancies,” said Mr Ngaruiya.

Read: Top Mediamax Employees Resign In Salary Slash Saga

The employees declared redundant will be given one month’s notice or, alternatively, pay one month salary in lieu of notice and pay a severance pay at the rate of 15 (fifteen) days pay for each year of service.

In September 2019, Mediamax fired at least 160 employees, including top K24 and People Daily editors in another cost-cutting move.

Among those who were sent packing include Job Mwaura, Caleb Ratemo and Franklin Wambugu. Others included; Mwanaisha Chidzuga, Torome Tirike, Tony Timase, Fred Njiri, Anders Ihaji, Juma Bhalo, Ali Mtenzi, Boniface Mutakha.

Kameme FM’s Moses Kanyira was also fired after working for the company for over a decade.

Read: Mediamax Threatens To Fire Journalists Who Sued Company Over Salary Cuts

Recently, Mediamax has been embroiled in a salary cut tussle with top employees, with at least 36 senior employees moving to court to block the cuts.

Already two have resigned in the struggle, including Head of TV and Digital Peter Opondo and Head of Commercial Caroline Mwangi.

Mediamax also owns KamemeTv, Emoo FM, Kameme FM, Msenangu (formerly Pilipili FM), Mayian FM and Meru FM).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu