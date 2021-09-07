Media Personality Anita Nderu Set to Wed Fiance Berret on Thursday

Media personality Anita Nderu is set to wed her fiance Brett Berret on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in an undisclosed location in Nanyuki.

According to K24, the lovebirds had their traditional wedding on Sunday, September 5 popularly referred to as Ruracio. The event was held at Fort Smith Gardens in Loresho where only close friends and family attended.

Through an invitation card sent out to friends, the attendees were asked to wear something stylish complimented with flat shoes.

“We get to say I do on this day and we are excited to have you there to witness our nuptials then dance the night away” the card reads in part.

Anita had been in a long-term relationship with a Kenyan-Indian man known as Sunny Mun who also happened to be DJ. They had reportedly dated for seven years before they called it quits.

During her 31st birthday, Anita introduced her new catch captured in an intimate post.

She has once revealed that she suffers from occasional seizures that have left her right arm shattered.

This was in response to a question asked by a fan regarding the scar on her arm.

“For ease, here is my arm story: I suffer from seizures occasionally. Started this year in January, had four so far. My 2nd and 3rd one were so hectic that I shattered my right arms humerus into four pieces which were put back together using a titanium plate by a Surgeon called Dr. Awori,” she wrote.

The bubbly media personality joins a list of celebrities who have recently found love and tied the knot.

