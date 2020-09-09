“The Media Has Made Me Look Like A Fool,” CS Magoha Now Says Regarding Schools Reopening Date

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha now says the media has been misquoting him regarding schools reopening date, making him look like a fool.

Addressing members of the press on Wednesday while on a tour at Pwani University, Magoha stated that all institutions of basic and higher learning in Kenya will reopen in January 2021, and not any time earlier.

“I will not, and shall not say anything in regard to the reopening of schools in Kenya. The Fourth Estate (the media) has continued to religiously write what I have not said [about that topic],” the CS said.

The tough-talking CS said that the government position on reopening of schools next year has not changed.

“You (journalists) keep on asking me the same question, then you go and portray my responses in a different manner,” added the minister.

“That position has not changed,” said Magoha. “However, we may relook the issue depending on how the virus behaves.”

He said contrary to media reports, he is firm on his decisions.

“The media has made me look like someone who did not go to school. They have made me look like a person who flip-flops; someone who says this today, and says that tomorrow. I want to tell you (journalists) that I am above that kind of nonsense,” said Magoha.

He said that the government is working on protocols on how social distancing measure aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus will be implemented once schools reopen.

According to the CS, the government has set aside at least Ksh1.9 billion for the making of new desks which would facilitate social distancing in schools.

“The government has developed a prototype of desks to be used in schools in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. I have instructed all the 47 county commissioners to come to Nairobi and take a design of the prototype back to their respective counties so that the desk designs can be replicated at the sub-county level,” said the CS.

Magoha was recently quoted saying that schools could reopen earlier than expected due to the decline in the number of new infections in the country.

