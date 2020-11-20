Media Council Wants Action Taken Against CS Magoha’s Bodyguard Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Journalists

Media Council of Kenya (MCK) wants action taken against a bodyguard attached to Education CS George Magoha.

In an interview with Citizen TV, MCK CEO David Omwoyo asked relevant authorities to expedite investigations into the matter that he termed “embarrassing and saddening”.

Mr Omwoyo appealed to the security agents to allow journalists do their jobs.

“These journalists are not armed, they are there to ask questions, let them do their jobs, do not harass them” Mr Omwoyo said.

Read: CS Magoha’s Bodyguard On The Spot For Sexually Assaulting Journalists – Video

The aide is said to have squeezed the private parts of Nation Media Group Photographer Ondari Ogega during Magoha’s visit to Kosawo Primary School.

According to a statement by Kisumu Journalists Network chair Rushdie Oudia, the journalist was trying to get a good shot of the CS who was inspecting desks, when he collided with the security guard.

“While struggling to get the best shots of the CS with the pupils, Nation Media Group Photographer Ondari Ogega accidentally bumped into the said officer whose identity is not known and even apologised. However, as he made his way out of the classroom, the CS’s bodyguard followed him and reached for his fly before squeezing his genitals and threatening to do more outside the classroom,” said Oudia.

Read Also: EACC Launches Investigation Into CS Magoha’s Conduct After “Idiot” Slur

Oudia said that just in the same classroom, the said officer also grabbed a female journalist’s bottom and pushed her to give way for the CS. The journalist is People Daily’s photographer Viola Kosome.

The same officer is said to have harassed another journalist in Vihiga inserting his fingers into his mouth.

Journalists want the Ministry of Interior to take action against the officer who is said to work with impunity, even in the presence of CS Magoha.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu