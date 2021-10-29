Media Council Threatens Punitive Action Against Pastor James Ng’ang’a’s Sasa TV Over “Obscenity”

, The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has threatened punitive action against Sasa TV over breach of the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya.

In a statement on Thursday evening, MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo said the station owned by Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism provided a platform and allowed the airing of offensive content on October 9, 2021.

“The Council notes that the media house in question breached clauses 5 (b) (c) on Accountability and 10 (1) on Obscenity, Taste and Tone in Reporting by allowing a presenter, Apostle James Maina Ng’ang’a in a live broadcast from “Jerusalem City Kenya” at 1024 hours where he uttered offensive and unprintable words on air,” the statement read in part.

The CEO said MCK has directed the management of the station to show cause why action should not be taken against it “further to which the Council will institute relevant sanctions in line with our mandate”.

In a video that went viral on social media, the controversial man of the cloth was explaining how nurses should handle his body after his death.

Omwoyo further warned other TV and radio stations to desist from airing offensive content.

“The Council notes the possible breach of the programming code for free-to-air radio and television services in Kenya and has notified the Communications Authority (CA) accordingly for investigation.

“We caution media houses, editors, journalists and media practitioners against airing offensive content as stringent penalties will be administered in line with the Media Council Act, 2013,” he added.

