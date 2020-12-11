Media Council Suspends Journalist Dennis Kipyegon Over Unethical Conduct

The Media Council of Kenya has suspended journalist Dennis Kipyegon over unethical conduct and violation of the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism.

Through a Tweet, the council made the public aware of the suspension adding that it would not be responsible for any form of transaction taken with the public.

“This is due to breach of the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya, under the Second Schedule of the Media Council Act 2013. The Council further advises that it will take no responsibility for any transactions between him and members of the public, on account of his MCK membership,” read the statement in part.

The @MediaCouncilK would like to notify the general public of the immediate suspension of

Mr. Dennis Kipyego’s membership, MCK 015913 for unethical conduct. — Media Council of Kenya (@MediaCouncilK) December 11, 2020

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Media Council of Kenya instituted measures to ensure journalists are cushioned from the restrictions directed by the Government in a bid to combat the virus spread.

The council issued journalists with special passes to necessitate their movement during curfew hours so that they do not clash with the police.

The special passes expired on September 30 but were later renewed and extended to December 31.

The special passes allowed journalists and critical non-journalistic staff to operate without interference.

