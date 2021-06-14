Media Council Puts Governor Wangamati, RMS Editor on the Spot Over Threats to Reporter

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati is on the spot for allegedly threatening Royal Media Services journalist Jimmy Simiyu.

In a statement released on Monday condemning the act, the Media Council of Kenya said the Governor has been threatening the journalist over a story he has been pursuing.

Reports indicate that the journalist has been following up on a story where a Bungoma Member of County Assembly was allegedly attacked by the governor’s goons on Saturday, June 12.

The reporter alleges that the governor called to threaten him over the story.

He reported the matter at Bungoma Police Station under OB No 16/13/06/21.

According to MCA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Omwoyo, the governor made the call after an editor at the Samuel Macharia-owned media house allegedly tipped him over the story the journalist had filed.

The council is now calling on the governor to desist from interfering with the freedom of journalists in the county.

Omwoyo asked the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to expedite the probe into the matter and also assure the journalist of his safety.

He further asked the RMS management to probe allegations that an editor at the media house is engaged in unethical conduct.

“That Royal Media Services takes measures to establish the truth behind allegations that one of its editors was involved in the transgression and if confirmed, takes disciplinary action against the said editor for interfering with the independence and freedom of the affected journalist and jeopardising his safety,” Omwoyo said.

“The Media Council of Kenya calls upon the public and various public governance levels, including County Governments, to refrain from threatening and obstructing journalists from undertaking their lawful roles.”

