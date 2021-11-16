Media Council Orders Probe into Controversial Arrest of Nation Journalist by DP Ruto’s Security

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has ordered the probe into the controversial arrest of Daily Nation Journalist Mwangi Muiruri by Deputy President William Ruto’s security team.

Over the weekend, the Murang’a based journalist was roughed up and handcuffed during a function at Kangari market, Kigumo constituency.

Mwangi was reportedly trying to capture photos of the DP when hell broke loose. The DP’s security detail is said to have asked him why he was taking the photos and videos and before he could answer, he was whisked away and taken to Karari police post.

Media Council now wants the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate the incident and provide the names of the officers involved and expedite prosecution.

The council also put the DP’s rallies on notice citing that it is the fifth incident where journalists covering his rallies have been harassed and some denied access to cover events.

“The Council has requested the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to help in the identification of the officers involved, probe the circumstances behind the incidence and ensure their prosecution to prevent normalizing impunity, and threats to press freedom in the count,” the statement ready in part.

“This is the fifth incident in a period, where journalists covering the DP’s rallies have been harassed and denied access. Similar altercations between the DP, security and journalists were reported on 16 August 2018 (Mombasa), 2, June 2019 (Karen Residence- Nairobi) 10 August 2019 (Baringo), September 2019 (Kirinyaga) and 18 May 2018 (Eldama-Ravine),” the statement adds.

The Council also reminded security forces to respect journalists and allow them to do their work without unnecessary interference.

