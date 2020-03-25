Media Council Initiates Special Accreditation For Critical Non-Journalistic Staff Following Curfew Directive

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has stated that it would initiate special media passes for critical non-journalistic staff following the curfew directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Through an advisory dated March 25, 2020, the council acknowledged that Media has been classified as an essential service as well as its staff.

The staff will include those in non-editorial departments such as the finance, operations, human resources, marketing and CEOs.

“Further to the Public Order Number 1 of the National Security Council as delivered by H. E. President Uhuru Kenyatta on 25th March 2020, announcing a nationwide 7PM to 5AM curfew for all non-essential service providers, the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) notes that media has been classified as an essential service.

It adds, “Accordingly, the MCK will provide temporary special media passes (SMPs) to non-journalistic staff critical to the normal operation of media houses. Such staff would include those in non-editorial departments such as the finance, operations, human resources, marketing and the CEOs themselves.”

In addition, MCK has called upon media houses to aid in the facilitation of the same by providing the full names of the staff, job title, name of the media house, National Identity/passport number, a passport-sized photo.

Other journalists who have not yet been accredited will be offered special temporary passes that will aid in their movement at this time of the coronavirus pandemic.

The press cards should be carried by journalists at all times, as they would aid in facilitating identification to security agencies that have been tasked to enforce National security.

