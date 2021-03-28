Media Council Commends Radio Africa for Firing Shaffie Weru, DJ Joe Mfalme and Neville

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has praised Radio Africa Group for firing its three radio presenters over gender insensitive remarks made last Wednesday.

Shaffie Weru, Joseph Munoru and Neville Muasya were accused of shaming a victim of sexual violence during the Lift Off morning show on Homeboyz radio.

The woman identified as Eunice Wangare is alleged to have been thrown off the 12th floor of a building by Moses Gatama Njoroge, a man she met on Facebook, after rejecting his sexual advances.

Radio Africa that owns Homeboyz radio announced on Saturday that the trio had been terminated following public outry.

“The termination follows a comprehensive review of the comments made on the station on Thursday morning and their subsequent suspension from employment. Our partners and listeners will not be surprised by the termination as it is the right thing to do,” a statement seen by this writer from the employer reads.

Read: Shaffie Weru, Co-hosts On The Spot For “Victim Shaming” Woman Thrown Off Building By Facebook Boyfriend (Video)

“The comments of said erstwhile employees were neither authorized, approved nor cleared with the company nor was the subject discussed and or authorized by the company’s senior leadership. We are deeply disappointed in their conduct.”

In a statement on Sunday, MCK CEO David Omwoyo applauded Radio Africa for the move terming it a sign of “commitment to uphold ethical standards in their programming”.

“The Council takes note of the action taken by the management of the radio station, against the individuals and commends them for taking responsibility,” CEO David Omwoyo said in a statement.

Read Also: Shaffie, DJ Joe Mfalme Apologize For Utterances Made Against Sexual Abuse Victim

“This is as a sign of commitment, to uphold ethical standards in their programming. Consequently, the Council will be keen on following up on such matters to enforce compliance as per the Media Council Act 2013.”

Yesterday, East African Breweries Limited (EABL) said it was pausing advertising on programs associated with the Homeboyz Radio presenters in support of investigations into the disparaging remarks, threatening the media station’s revenue stream.

Read Also: EABL Suspends Advertising on Radio Africa Citing Gender Insensitive Remarks by Homeboyz Presenters

“Beginning Thursday, March 26, EABL paused all forms of advertising on all programmes related with these presenters. As a precondition to revert to our advertising partnership, we have asked RAG to conduct due diligence in the selection of presenters and embed a robust consequence management plan on those that do not abide by the code of conduct, ” EABL said in a statement.

“We have also asked RAG to ensure continuous training programme for presenters to be sensitized on gender matters and commit to airing that will address negative gender narratives.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu