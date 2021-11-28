Media Council Board Renews CEO David Omwoyo’s Term

David Omwoyo, the Media Council of Kenya CEO has gotten the board’s nod to continue serving for a further five years.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, MCK Board Chairman Maina Muiruri said the board has renewed Omwoyo’s term as CEO for a second and final term, until July 2027.

“The extension of Mr Omwoyo’s contract has been made in accordance with the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC) guidelines which require that a decision on the CEO’s contract should be made at least six months to the expiry of the current term to allow for smooth transition,” the chairman announced.

Omwoyo’s term was to end in July 2022.

The CEO’s tenure was extended after a performance evaluation by the MCK board supervised by the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC).

“The evaluation pass mark for CEOs serving in State Corporations is 70 percent. Mr Omwoyo scored an impressive 96 percent,” said Muiruri.

The board, Muiruri said, was exceptionally impressed by the performance of the CEO in the last four years and his thinking around strategic interventions in media regulation in a changing environment.

“The board noted the turn-around at the Council, including opening of four regional offices and improving the financial position of the Council is excellent,” he added.

Muiruri further announced that the media regulator is currently finalising processes guided by the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs on development of a media policy, media diversity fund, advertising code of practice and a review of the Media Council Act, 2013.

Omwoyo took the helm at MCK in August 2017, replacing Haron Mwangi.

Prior to the appointment, Omwoyo was the Managing Director of Waumini Communications Limited and the Director of Communications for the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops.

