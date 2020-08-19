Media Barred From Covering Matiang’i, IG Mutyambai Senate Grilling Over Arrest Of Lawmakers

Journalists were on Wednesday morning barred from covering the grilling of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai regarding the recent arrest of Senators amid the county revenue sharing impasse.

The Senate Committee meeting is said to have started at 10am with the CS and the IG arriving minutes before the meeting kicked off.

Journalists who had arrived in Parliament were ordered out by the chairman of the National Security Committee Yusuf Haji.

“What are you doing here. I don’t remember inviting you here. Go back we will call you back later,” the Garissa Senator told journalists.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka had ordered the panel to summon the top security bosses after they skipped an invitation on Monday to explain the arrest of the senators.

The three senators who were arrested prior to the debate on revenue sharing formula include Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Steve Lelegwe (Samburu) and Dr Christopher Langat (Bomet).

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga condemned the dramatic arrests calling out the state for using the criminal justice system to intimidate and blackmail elected leaders.

Lelegwe and Langat were released on Monday evening after recording statements with the police in their home counties.

Police released Malala on Tuesday morning after protests by Kakamega residents. The senator was freed unconditionally as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) reportedly dropped all charges against him.

The President Uhuru Kenyatta-led government has been accused of intimidating senators opposed to the population-driven formula fronted by the state.

