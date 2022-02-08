Music-Streaming Platform Mdundo Records 20 million Unique Users in Q4,2021

Music streaming platform Mdundo has announced a 22 percent increase in its user base for the last quarter of 2021. According to records from the company, the userbase increased from 16.3 million in Q3 to 20 million in the last quarter of 2021. This was driven by a high demand for an easy-to-use music platform on the continent, coupled with the Mdundo’s aggressive growth plans.

The company’s partnerships with leading consumer brands such as MTN Nigeria, Safaricom, Vodacom Tanzania, Standard Chartered Bank and Guinness have also contributed to its growth, and helped the company gain traction in the mass, middle class market and users in the 18-24 bracket.

Kenya, Tanzania and Nigeria experienced notable growth especially among younger users during the period.

“We have noted increased demand for music served online mainly among the youthful consumer segment, an audience that is actively looking for new products and solutions to support their lifestyle,” says Rachel Karanu, Head of Brand Partnerships at Mdundo.

Out of the 13.3 million average users in the continent, Kenya recorded 4 million unique users in Q4 while Tanzania recorded 3.7 million and Nigeria recorded 4.4 million unique users in the period.

Uganda and Ghana recorded 1.8 million and 1.6 million unique users in the period respectively.

Launched in 2013, Mdundo has worked with over 100,000 artists across Africa and some of the biggest record labels in the world. It also champions the legal consumption of music.

