Mdundo Records New Milestone with Over 16.4 million Unique Users in Q3, 2021

Mdundo music platform has recorded 16.4 million unique users for the quarter ending September 2021. The African digital music platform says the 10 percent growth from the previous quarter was due to a significant rise in users based in Tanzania, Kenya and Sourth Africa.

Tanzania recorded 4.1 million unique users, which was the highest in the quarter followed by Nigeria with 3.1 million users and Kenya with 2.6 million unique users.

Kenya’s figure grew 13 percent making up 15 percent of the total audience using the platform within the period.

“The rapid growth across the region further establishes our platform as a strong consumer touchpoint for our advertising clients at Mdundo For Brands,” Mdundo Head of Brand Partnerships Africa, Rachel Karanu said.

Mdundo attributes its growth to its brand lift tool which has been instrumental in the measurement of the company brand projects, allowing marketers real-time evaluation and insights for their campaigns. The tool helps assesses the impact of the projects on brand awareness, purchase intent, consideration and favourability.

Since it was rolled out to Kenya in 2013, Mdundo has become one of the leading music streaming services in the country, boasting a wide catalog of independent African artists. The artists manage their own catalogs and can upload and commercialize their own music .

