MCK Wants Journalists to Exercise Caution While Reporting Sexual Assault, Death Cases

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has asked Journalists to be more sensitive in their approach to reporting news on death and sexual assault.
MCK’s Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo said the treatment of such factors was now a matter of great public concern.
“The Council’s attention has been drawn to media items and reports on broadcast and print that violate the Code of ethics for the practice of journalism in Kenya as provided for in the Second Schedule of the Media Council Act, 2013,” Omwoyo said
MCK is urging all journalists to observe accuracy, fairness, and privacy. According to Omwoyo, intruding into the grief and shock of family members amounts to misconduct.
“Recent news items and articles have exposed victims of sexual violence, and bereaved members of the public to unwarranted psychological and emotional anguish.” The MCK Chief Executive Officer remarked.