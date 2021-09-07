MCK Wants Babu Owino to Apologize Over Threatening Remarks to Citizen TV Editor

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has condemned the actions by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino following threats issued to Citizen TV Editor.

Earlier, the editor, Muraya Kariuki, claimed to have received calls and texts from an individual that identified themselves as Babu.

One of the texts read, “You can enjoy your small cheo (post). You’ll take responsibility for the negative news you chose to air against Baba. We have proven beyond per adventure that you are on DP’s payroll.”

The lawmaker further confirmed to have authored the texts through social media a move that angered netizens.

“Yes I called you na utawacha ujinga yako.It’s both a professional misconduct and unprofessional conduct using your position to influence and air negative news against Baba,” Babu said in a tweet.

MCK has now condemned the actions by the legislator and called on him to withdraw the threats and issue an apology to the editor and the media fraternity at large.

“As the protector of media freedom in Kenya the Media Council of Kenya demands that the MP withdraws the threats and issues an appropriate apology to the journalist and the media fraternity,” MCK said.

The .@MediaCouncilK takes exception with the threats issued by Embakasi East MP .@HEBabuOwino to .@citizentvkenya journalist .@murayakariuki on his coverage of the ODM leader. This amounts to intimidation and a major infringement on press freedom. — Media Council of Kenya (@MediaCouncilK) September 7, 2021

The council further called on the MP to file any grievances he has with the commission for appropriate remedies to be addressed.

