MCK Extends Validity Of Special Passes Issued To Critical Non-journalistic Staff By 3 Months

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has extended the validity of special passes issued to professional media practitioners and critical non-journalistic press staff by three months.

The six-month special passes, which the council began issuing in March, were to expire on September 30.

In a statement on Monday, MCK Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Omwoyo said the special passes will now expire on December 31.

The MCK boss further said that resumption of the issuance of the smart Press Cards (PCs) remains under review by the MCK Accreditation Service, until further notice.

“The SMPs shall serve the same purpose as the Press Card in the interim should the COVID-19 public order regulations be lifted,” said Omwoyo.

Media houses were classified as essential service providers in March after President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed inter-county border restrictions and the dusk to dawn curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The special passes allowed journalists and critical non-journalistic staff to operate without interference.

